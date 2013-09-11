Tortured Clouds | Space Wallpaper

Massive stars can wreak havoc on their surroundings, as can be seen in this beautiful space wallpaper of the Carina nebula from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope. The bright star at the center of the nebula is Eta Carinae, one of the most massive stars in the galaxy. Its blinding glare is sculpting and destroying the surrounding nebula. Eta Carinae is a true giant of a star. It is around 100 times the mass of our sun and is burning its nuclear fuel so quickly that it is at least one million times brighter than the sun. It has brightened and faded over the years, and some astronomers think it could explode as a supernova in the not-too-distant future. This image was released Aug. 23, 2013.

