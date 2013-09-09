Venus and the Moon: Amazing Stargazer Photos of Sept. 8, 2013

Moon and Venus Over Hockinson, WA

Carmen Zabel

Sky watcher Carmen Zabel sent in a photo of the moon and Venus taken over Hockinson, WA, September 8, 2013, at around 7:45 pm (local time), a few minutes after sunset.

Venus Near Moon on Sept. 8, 2013: Samuel J. Hartman

Samuel J. Hartman

Skywatcher Samuel J. Hartman captured this close-up view of Venus near the crescent moon on Sept. 8, 2013 from State College, Pa.

Venus and the Moon by Victor Rogus

Victor Rogus

Skywatcher Victor Rogus snapped this view of the moon near Venus on Sept. 8, 2013 from Jadwin, Missouri.

Aloha, Venus and Moon: Dazzling View by Wayne S.

Wayne S.

Stargazer Wayne S. of Honolulu, Hawaii, snapped this view of the moon and Venus together from Ala Moana Beach Park on Sept. 8, 2013.

Moon and Venus Dance Over Brazil by Paulo Crozariol

Paulo Crozariol

Paulo Crozariol sent SPACE.com this image of the moon and Venus over Taubate, Brazil on Sept. 8. “It was an amazing show,” Crozariol wrote SPACE.com in an email. He used a Panasonic HDC – TM 900 camera to take the photo.

Paulo Crozariol

Paulo Crozariol

Paulo Crozariol submitted this image of the moon and Venus over Taubate, Brazil to SPACE.com on Sept. 8. “It was an amazing show,” Crozariol wrote SPACE.com in an email. He used a Panasonic HDC – TM 900 camera to take the photo.

Moon and Venus Shine Over Indiana by Ben Nevills

Ben Nevills

Ben Nevills sent SPACE.com this image of the moon and Venus over Worthington, Indiana on Sept. 8. Nevills took the photo with a Canon 40D and Canon 100-400 mm lens. “The weather was very humid and a slight layer of clouds didn’t make for a very clear picture, but did add a little color,” Nevills wrote SPACE.com in an email.

Ben Nevills

Ben Nevills

Ben Nevills captured this photo of the moon and Venus over Worthington, Indiana. He took the image with a Canon 40D and Canon 100-400 mm lens on Sept. 8. “The weather was very humid and a slight layer of clouds didn’t make for a very clear picture, but did add a little color,” Nevills wrote SPACE.com in an email.

Venus, Moon and Milky Way Over Hawaii by Sean King

Sean King

Sean King captured the moon and Venus along with a dazzling Milky Way from Mauna Loa Observatory, Hawaii on Sept. 8. He used a Nikon D7000 and Nikon 10-24 mm lens to take the photo.

Venus and Moon with Earthshine by Mike Black

Mike Black | Mike Black Photography

Mike Black of New Jersey sent SPACE.com this image on Sept. 8 of the Venus and the moon. The image is over-exposed to show how light reflected off the Earth shines on the moon.

