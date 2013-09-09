Trending

Magenta Blobs | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

NuSTAR Magenta Black Holes
This cool space wallpaper shows an optical color image of galaxies overlaid with X-ray data (magenta) from NASA's Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array (NuSTAR).
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech)

This cool space wallpaper shows an optical color image of galaxies overlaid with X-ray data (magenta) from NASA's Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array (NuSTAR). NuSTAR's serendipitous discovery in this field (left magenta blob) lies to the left of a galaxy, called IC751, at which the telescope originally intended to look. Both magenta blobs show X-rays from massive black holes buried at the hearts of galaxies. This image was released Sept. 5, 2013.

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.