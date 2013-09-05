Cosmic Butterfly | Space Wallpaper

This beautiful space wallpaper taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows an example of a bipolar planetary nebula. This object, which is known as Hubble 12 and also catalogued as PN G111.8-02.8, lies in the constellation of Cassiopeia. (Image: © NASA, ESA, A. Zijlstra (The University of Manchester); Acknowledgement: Josh Barrington)

This beautiful space wallpaper taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows an example of a bipolar planetary nebula. This object, which is known as Hubble 12 and also catalogued as PN G111.8-02.8, lies in the constellation of Cassiopeia. This image was released Sept. 4, 2013. [Read Full Story] Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

