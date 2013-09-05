Trending

Cosmic Butterfly | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Hubble 12 Bipolar Planetary Nebula 1920
This beautiful space wallpaper taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows an example of a bipolar planetary nebula. This object, which is known as Hubble 12 and also catalogued as PN G111.8-02.8, lies in the constellation of Cassiopeia.
(Image: © NASA, ESA, A. Zijlstra (The University of Manchester); Acknowledgement: Josh Barrington)

This beautiful space wallpaper taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows an example of a bipolar planetary nebula. This object, which is known as Hubble 12 and also catalogued as PN G111.8-02.8, lies in the constellation of Cassiopeia. This image was released Sept. 4, 2013. [Read Full Story]

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.