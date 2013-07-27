Best Night Sky Photos of the Week: July 27, 2013

Storm Chaser Snaps Spectacular Night Sky View (Photo)

Jeff Berkes

While pursuing the storms across the United States, photographer Jeff Berkes snapped a surprise smorgasbord of night sky delights, including the northern lights, a Bootid meteor, lightning and the Milky Way.[Full Story]

Out, Out, Darned Sunspot! Photographer's Stunning Images Show Huge Solar Blemish

Despite some relentless clouds, photographer John Chumack managed to capture two spectacular photos of the massive, Earth-facing sunspot AR 1785. [Full Story]

Winter Night at Concordia Station in Antarctica

ESA

Southern stars gleam over the Franco-Italian Concordia outpost in Antarctica, the remotest base on earth. Italian electronics technician Antonio Litterio took this photo, released on July 23, 2013. [See More Amazing Daily Space Photos]

Milky Way Over Machu Picchu

Thomas O'Brien sent SPACE.com this image of the Milky Way over Machu Picchu on July 4, 2013. He captured the photo from Putucusi Mountain, which is located across the Urubamba River Valley from the historic sanctuary of Machu Picchu, Peru. Machu Picchu is the dark, saddle-shaped area between mountains on right side of the image where the arc of the Milky Way intersects with the horizon. [Read the Full Story]

Night Sky Photo from Sequoia National Park

Meldeine Sipes

Astrophotographer Meldeine Sipes sent in a photo of the night sky over Sequoia National Park in California, taking during a July 4, 2013, family camping trip. [See More Amazing Daily Space Photos]

Prop Plane Shoots for the Moon in Spectacular Photo

A propeller plane appears to have set an ambitious course for the moon in this stunning image.[Full Story]

Milky Way Glows in Beautiful Black-and-White Photo

Victor Rogus

One night sky photographer captured an amazing black and white image of the Milky Way over Missouri. [Full Story]

Northern Lights Surround Mt. Katahdin

Mike Taylor sent SPACE.com this image of the northern lights surrounding Mt. Katahdin, Maine. He used a Nikon D7000 camera, Tokina 11-16mm at 11mm, f/2.8, 25 seconds, ISO 3200 on July 13, 2013 to capture the image. The processing was done with Lightroom 4 and Photoshop CS5. [Read the Full Story

Comet Pan-STARRS Anti-Tail

Joseph Brimacombe took this photo of Comet PanSTARRS on May 23, 2013 from New Mexico using a FSQ 10.6-cm and STL11K camera at 10h 07m UT (mid-point). The image was taken in a single 30-minute exposure. [Read the Full Story

Milky Way Galaxy above Rice Lake, Keene, Ontario, Canada

Astrophotographer John Chumack sent in a photo of the Milky Way above Rice Lake, Keene, Ontario, Canada, taken before moonrise in June 2013. [See More Amazing Daily Space Photos]