Prop Plane Shoots for the Moon in Spectacular Photo

A propeller plane soars toward the moon over Reims, France in this image taken by VegaStar Carpentier on June 30, 2013. Carpentier used a Canon EOS 1000D to capture the photo.

Avid night sky photographer VegaStar Carpentier snapped the photo from Reims, Champagne Ardenne, France on June 30, using a Canon EOS 1000D.

A week before this photo was taken, skywatchers had enjoyed a full moon that occurred when the celestial body was at its closest point to Earth in its slightly elliptical orbit. This resulted in a so-called "supermoon," which appeared roughly 12 percent larger than normal full moons.

