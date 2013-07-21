Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week - July 21, 2013

New Neptune Moon Spotted, Spacewalk Aborted & More

Last week a never-before-seen moon was spotted in orbit around Neptune, NASA aborted a planned six-hour spacewalk and NASA granted funding to a dozen imaginative tech concepts. See the top stories of the last week here.

NASA, ESA, and M. Showalter (SETI Institute)

A never-before-seen moon has been spotted in orbit around Neptune. A scientist using NASA and the European Space Agency's Hubble Space Telescope found the tiny moon — called S/2004 N 1 — on July 1. The 14th moon found orbiting Neptune, S/2004 N 1 is estimated to be no more than 12 miles (19 kilometers) in diameter. [Full Story]

Incredible Technology: How to Find Life on Mars

NASA/JPL-Caltech

What kind of tools would we need to find life on Mars? Can they be sent to the Red Planet on a rover, or do we need people on the ground to find signs of life? Scientists weigh in. [Full Story]

NASA Cuts Spacewalk Short After Water Leak Inside Astronaut's Spacesuit

NASA TV

NASA aborted a planned six-hour spacewalk by two astronauts outside the International Space Station today (July 16) when a one of the spacewalkers reported "a lot of water" inside his spacesuit helmet, a potentially scary situation. [Full Story]

Comet of the Century? Comet ISON Faces Risky Road

NASA, ESA, and Z. Levay (STScI)

Scientists have since recognized ISON as a possible "comet of the century," but to live up to its promise, it will have to survive its dangerous perihelion, or closest approach to the sun. [Full Story]

Earth's Gold May Come From Collisions of Dead Stars

Dana Berry, SkyWorks Digital, Inc.

Collisions of stars in the deep recesses of the universe are responsible for producing gold. [Full Story]

3D-Printed Rocket Engine Part Passes Key NASA Test

NASA Glenn Research Center

A 3D-printed rocket engine injector has passed a major NASA test and may herald a new age of rocket engine manufacturing, space agency officials say. [Full Story]

Space Gets Slimed: Tiny Satellite Will Grow Mold In Orbit

Freien Universität Berlin

University students in Japan are building a slime-mold–housing micro-satellite that will orbit the Earth and send back photos of the creature's growth. The small satellite will transmit the pictures to Earth using amateur radio. [Full Story]

Mars Rover Curiosity Rolls Past Mileage Milestone

NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA's Mars rover Curiosity has notched a mileage milestone, reaching 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) of total driving distance as it heads toward a huge and mysterious Red Planet mountain. [Full Story]

Next Stop: Zero Gravity with UCSD Microgravity Team

SPACE.com/Tariq Malik

I just might defy gravity today. I'm sitting with a team of aerospace and mechanical engineering students from the University of California, San Diego, that are counting down to their first chance to fly on a ZERO-G aircraft to perform a weightless fire experiment under NASA's Microgravity University Program. [Full Story]

Proposed NASA Budget Cuts Spark Bitter Debate in Congress

House Committee on Science, Space and Technology/SPACE.com

Representatives on the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology debated a proposed NASA authorization bill that would reduce the space agency's funding to $16.6 billion for 2014. [Full Story]

