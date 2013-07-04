Photos: Tour Space Center Houston, A Museum in Pictures

Fireworks Over Houston Space Shuttle

Fireworks celebrate the June 2012 arrival of Houston's full-size space shuttle mockup, which Space Center Houston's contest will now name.

Space Center Houston is the official visitors center for Johnson Space Center.

Since 1992, the $75 million, 180,000-square-foot complex has welcomed more than 11 million guests from around the world.

Space Center Houston, the visitor center for NASA's Johnson Space Center, is launching a contest to name its space shuttle mockup.

Space Shuttle Mockup at Space Center Houston

The full-scale, high-fidelity space shuttle mockup formerly known as "Explorer" as seen at Space Center Houston. The center is launching a contest to name its space shuttle mockup.

Space Center Houston's full-size space shuttle mockup went on display outside the NASA Johnson Space Center visitor center in 2012. In 2015, it will be displayed atop NASA's historic Shuttle Carrier Aircraft.

A high-fidelity replica space shuttle passes by the entrance sign to NASA’s Johnson Space Center, on its way to the center’s official visitor attraction, Space Center Houston, on June 3, 2012.

The Apollo 17 Spacecraft is the actual command module from America’s last manned moon mission.

The Skylab Trainer is the largest artifact at Space Center Houston.

The Saturn V Experience is a big part of the famous NASA Tram Tour.

The Space Shuttle Mock-Up is a full-scale replica of the space shuttle orbiter.