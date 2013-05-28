Amazing Full Moon & 3 Dazzling Planets of May 2013 (Photos)

Moon Over Tucson, May 24, 2013
Astrophotographer BG Boyd sent in a photo of the moon taken on May 24, 2013, Tucson, AZ.
Jupiter, Mercury, and Venus Seen in Tucson, AZ
Astrophotographer BG Boyd sent in a photo of the conjunction of Jupiter, Mercury, and Venus, sent in on May 25, 2013, Tucson, AZ.
The Moon, May 24-25, 2013 (Detail)
Astrophotographer Lester Jean sent in a photo of the moon (partial) taken on the evening of May 24-25, 2013. Location unspecified.
The Moon Seen in St. George, Utah
Astrophotographer Sandie Divan sent in this photo of the moon taken in St. George, Utah, May 24, 2013.
Jupiter, Venus and Mercury Seen in Mason City, IL
Astrophotographer Kevin Palmer sent in a photo of Jupiter, Venus and Mercury taken from Mason City, IL, on May 25, 2013.
Moonrise Over Alnö Island, Sweden
The moon rises over the island Alnö just outside Timrå in the middle eastern coast of Sweden, in this photo sent in by Peter Öberg, taken May 25, 2013.
Moonrise Seen From Mason City, IL
Astrophotographer Kevin Palmer sent in a photo ofthe moon taken from Mason City, IL, on May 25, 2013.
Flower Moon in Colorful Sky
Astrophotographer Jennifer Rose Lane sent in a photo of the full Flower Moon taken May 25, 2013, in West Virginia.
Full Moon Over Newark, Ohio
Astrophotographer Belinda Burchard sent in a photo of the full moon, May 24, 2013, taken in Newark, Ohio.
Flower Moon Over West Virginia
Astrophotographer Jennifer Rose Lane sent in a photo of the full Flower Moon taken May 25, 2013, in West Virginia.
