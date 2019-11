In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, a view of the Space Shuttle Atlantis departing the Mir Russian Space Station on July 14, 1995. This image was taken during the STS-71 mission by cosmonauts aboard their Soyuz TM transport vehicle. The scene is backdropped by the Earth's limb.

