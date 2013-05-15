This vivid space wallpaper shows a collection of 100,000 stars displayed in this small region inside the Omega Centauri globular cluster—a dense group of nearly 10 million stars. Omega Centauri is one of the biggest star clusters in the Milky Way.
Colorful Cluster | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA, ESA, and the Hubble SM4 ERO Team)
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.