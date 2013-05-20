Majestic Milky Way Shines Over Acadia National Park (Photo)

Christopher Georgia took this photo of the Milky Way galaxy from Hunter’s Head at Acadia National Park, Maine. He used a Nikon D3s camera with a Nikon 14-24 mm at 18 mm lens, 20-second exposure, ISO 2500 and F/2.8. The photo is a nine shot panorama taken in portrait position released to SPACE.com on May 11, 2013.

This stunning night sky photo is a panorama of the Milky Way taken from Hunter's Head in Acadia National Park in Maine.

The Milky Way is our own host galaxy containing our solar system. It is a barred spiral galaxy visible as a band of light in the night sky. The Milky Way galaxy is between 100,000 and120,000 light-years in diameter. Scientists estimate the galaxy contains roughly 400 billion stars bound together by gravity.

Editor's note: If you have an amazing night sky photo you'd like to share for a possible story or image gallery, please contact managing editor Tariq Malik at spacephotos@space.com.

