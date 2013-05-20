Trending

Majestic Milky Way Shines Over Acadia National Park (Photo)

By Skywatching 

Milky Way Over Acadia National Park
Christopher Georgia took this photo of the Milky Way galaxy from Hunter’s Head at Acadia National Park, Maine. He used a Nikon D3s camera with a Nikon 14-24 mm at 18 mm lens, 20-second exposure, ISO 2500 and F/2.8. The photo is a nine shot panorama taken in portrait position released to SPACE.com on May 11, 2013.
(Image: © Christopher Georgia / www.CMGFoto.com / www.facebook.com/CMGFoto)

This stunning night sky photo is a panorama of the Milky Way taken from Hunter's Head in Acadia National Park in Maine.

The Milky Way is our own host galaxy containing our solar system. It is a barred spiral galaxy visible as a band of light in the night sky. The Milky Way galaxy is between 100,000 and120,000 light-years in diameter. Scientists estimate the galaxy contains roughly 400 billion stars bound together by gravity.

