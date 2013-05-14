A Space-Time Magnifying Glass | Space Wallpaper

This fascinating space wallpaper shows galaxy cluster Abell S1077, as seen by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope’s Wide Field Camera 3 and the Advanced Camera for Surveys. The cluster acts as a magnifying glass, its gravity high enough to warp even the fabric of space-time. This effect distorts the path that light from distant galaxies takes when it travels through the cluster, as can be seen here in the bright arcs smeared around the center of Abell S1077. This image was released by May 13, 2013.

Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

