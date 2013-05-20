Amazing Night Sky Photos by Stargazers (May 2013)

Aurora Borealis in Maine

Astrophotographer Mike Taylor sent in a photo of the aurora borealis over the West edge of Unity Pond in Unity, Maine, taken in May 2013.

Astrophotographer Mike Taylor took this stunning image of an aurora from the West edge of Unity Pond in Unity, Maine. Image taken May 18, 2013.

An aurora glows over Unity Pond in Unity, Maine. Image taken by astrophotographer Mike Taylor on May 18, 2013.

Saturn and Moons

Astrophotographer Scott MacNeill sent in this image of Saturn and moons: Titan (left), Tethys (top center), Dione (mid center), Rhea (bottom center), and Enceladus (right). He took the image from the Frosty Drew Observatory in Charlestown, R.I on May 18, 2013.

Moon Over Connecticut

Astrophotographer Eric Steiner sent in this image of the moon from Bristol, CT. taken on May 16, 2013.

Aurora Over Mount Aurora Skiland in Alaska

Astrophotographer Lin Koh sent in this image of an aurora from Mount Aurora Skiland in Fairbanks, Alaska.

X Ray Class Flares From Sunspot 1748

Astrophotographer John Chumack sent in this image of X ray Class flares erupting from Sunspot 1748 taken from Dayton, Ohio on May 13, 2013. He writes,"Wow!!! Really nice to see the sun ramping it up a bit!"

Aurora Over Fairbanks

Astrophotographer Lin Koh sent in this image of an aurora from Mount Aurora Skiland in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Milky Way Over Faroe Islands

Jóannis Sørensen Myndir sent in this panorama of the Milky Way over Viðareiði, Faroe Islands on May 20, 2013.