Hot Chaos | Space Wallpaper

This illustration shows a messy, chaotic galaxy undergoing bursts of star formation. This star formation is intense; it was known that it affects its host galaxy, but this new research shows it has an even greater effect than first thought. (Image: © ESA, NASA, L. Calçada)

The winds created by these star formation processes stream out of the galaxy, ionising gas at distances of up to 650,000 light-years from the galactic center. This image was released April 25, 2013.

