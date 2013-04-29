Photos: Virgin Galactic's 1st SpaceShipTwo Powered Flight Test

Close-Up of SpaceShipTwo During First Rocket-Powered Flight
Frame from SpaceShipTwo Boom Camera during first rocket-powered flight on April 29, 2013, over the Mojave Desert, CA. [See full story.]
Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo Blasts Into the Upper Atmosphere
Virgin Galactic conducted a historic first supersonic test flight of SpaceShipTwo on April 29, 2013, in the Mojave Desert, CA. [See full story.]
Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo First Supersonic Test Flight
Founder of Virgin Group Richard Branson posted a photo of the SpaceShipTwo first supersonic test flight in the Mojave desert on April 29, 2013. He wrote: "This is a momentous day and the single most important flight test to date for our Virgin Galactic program. What a feeling to be on the ground with all the team in Mojave to witness Virgin Galactic go faster than the speed of sound." [See full story.]
Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo Lands After First Supersonic Test Flight
SpaceShipTwo and Chase Plane
SpaceShipTwo Lands
Sir Richard Branson & Burt Rutan at First SpaceShipTwo Supersonic Test Flight
Sir Richard Branson & Burt Rutan share a moment after the success of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo breaking the speed of sound, on April 29, 2013, in the Mojave Desert, CA. [See full story.]
Sir Richard Branson and "Forger" aka Mark Stucky
Sir Richard Branson & 'Forger' aka Mark Stucky, pilot of SpaceShipTwo, congratulate each other after the completion of SS2's first rocket-powered flight on April 29, 2013, in the Mojave Desert, CA. [See full story.]
Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo First Supersonic Test Flight
Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo First Supersonic Test Flight
Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo First Supersonic Test Flight
