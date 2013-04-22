Earth's Vital Signs | Space Wallpaper

This stunning space wallpaper is based largely on observations from the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) — a sensor aboard the Terra Satellite — on July 11, 2005. Small gaps in MODIS’ coverage between overpasses, as well as Antarctica (which is in polar darkness in July), have been filled in using GOES weather satellites and the latest version of the NASA Blue Marble.)

Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

