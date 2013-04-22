This stunning space wallpaper is based largely on observations from the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) — a sensor aboard the Terra Satellite — on July 11, 2005. Small gaps in MODIS’ coverage between overpasses, as well as Antarctica (which is in polar darkness in July), have been filled in using GOES weather satellites and the latest version of the NASA Blue Marble.)
Earth's Vital Signs | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA)
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.