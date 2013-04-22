Trending

Earth's Vital Signs | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Earth from Space Earth's Vital Signs
This stunning space wallpaper is based largely on observations from the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) — a sensor aboard the Terra Satellite — on July 11, 2005.
(Image: © NASA)

This stunning space wallpaper is based largely on observations from the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) — a sensor aboard the Terra Satellite — on July 11, 2005. Small gaps in MODIS’ coverage between overpasses, as well as Antarctica (which is in polar darkness in July), have been filled in using GOES weather satellites and the latest version of the NASA Blue Marble.)

