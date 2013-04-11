Space Travel Tech: Photos from the 2013 National Space Symposium

29th Annual National Space Symposium Stage

Clara Moskowitz/SPACE.com

The swanky Broadmoor Hotel was the site for the 29th annual National Space Symposium, which featured presentations by some of the biggest names in space.

Merlin Engine

A model of a Merlin rocket engine built by SpaceX (Space Exploration Technologies Corp.) was on display on the exhibition floor at the 2013 National Space Symposium.

Orbital Booth

The commercial space company Orbital Sciences Corp. displayed scale models of its rockets in its booth at the symposium, which was the 29th annual meeting of its kind.

JWST Model

A model of the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA's successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, was on display at the Northrop Grumman booth on the exhibition floor.

Shuttle Model ITT Exelis

An iridescent space shuttle model was part of an educational exhibit by ITT Exelis at the National Space Symposium.

Life-Size Rocket Engine

A life-size rocket engine model was on display from Pratt & Whitney Rocketdyne, the company that built the liquid fueled main engines for NASA's space shuttles and makes the engines for the ULA Delta 4 rockets.

Phoenix Lander Model

A model of the Phoenix Mars lander stood against a crater backdrop at the National Space Symposium booth of Lockheed Martin, which built the spacecraft for NASA.

United Launch Alliance

Giant rocket models abounded at the National Space Symposium exhibition floor, such as this Delta 4 heavy model, part of the display by rocket builder United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin and Boeing.

Ball Aerospace

A 1/4 scale model of a satellite member of the Joint Polar Satellite System, a network of polar orbiting spacecraft due to launch in 2016 to study the environment for the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The spacecraft are being built by Ball Aerospace.