Space History Photo: Aerial View of NASA Ames Research Center

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, an aerial view of the NASA Ames Research Center, Mountain View, California is shown in 1987. The large flaired rectangular structure in the center of the photo is the 80 x 120 Foot Full Scale Wind Tunnel. Adjacent to it is the 40 x 80 Foot Full Scale Wind Tunnel which has been designated a National Historic Landmark.

The National Advisory Committe on Aeronautics (NACA) was a precursor to NASA. NACA was created by Congress in 1915.

