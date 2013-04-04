Trending

All that Glitters| Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Spiral Galaxy ESO 121-6 space wallpaper
This thin, glittering streak of stars seen in this space wallpaper is the spiral galaxy ESO 121-6, which lies in the southern constellation of Pictor (The Painter's Easel).
(Image: © ESA/Hubble & NASA)

This thin, glittering streak of stars seen in this space wallpaper is the spiral galaxy ESO 121-6, which lies in the southern constellation of Pictor (The Painter's Easel). Viewed almost exactly side-on, the intricate structure of the swirling arms is hidden, but the full length of the galaxy can be seen — including the intense glow from the central bulge, a dense region of tightly packed young stars sitting at the center of the spiral arms. Tendrils of dark dust can be seen across the frame, partially obscuring the bright center of the galaxy and continuing out towards the smattering of stars at its edges, where the dust lanes and shapes melt into the inky background. This image was released Feb. 4, 2013.

