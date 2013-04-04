Wildfire Blazes Near NASA's Kennedy Space Center (Photos)

Center Fire Burns for Second Day

Michael Good - USFWS

Fire behavior during the second day of the Center fire as seen from a helicopter. The fire occurred just south of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center headquarters on Merritt Island in Audobon, Florida. This image was taken on April 2, 2013.

Firefighters Work to Stop the Center Fire

Michael Good - USFWS

NASA and USFWS firefighters work to protect the laser range located within the Center Fire path. The facility in the foreground is the laser range target, in the background you can see the laser. No NASA facilities were damaged during the fire. The fire occurred just south of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center headquarters on Merritt Island in Audobon, Florida. This image was taken on April 2, 2013.

Flames Approach NASA Facilities

Michael Good - USFWS

Clouds of smoke and flames quickly approach NASA facilities. The fire occurred just south of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center headquarters on Merritt Island in Audobon, Florida. No NASA facilities were damaged. This image was taken on April 2, 2013.

Wildfire and Smoke Over the Kennedy Space Center

Michael Good - USFWS

Smoky clouds engulf the region on the second day of a wildfire near NASA’s Kennedy Space Center headquarters on Merritt Island in Audobon, Florida. This image was taken on April 2, 2013.

NASA Facilities Escape the Flames

Michael Good - USFWS

Additional NASA facilities that were protected during the second day of the Center fire were a radar site, a launch tracking camera and the laser range. The fire occurred just south of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center headquarters on Merritt Island in Audobon, Florida. This image was taken on April 2, 2013.