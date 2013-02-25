Planetary Nebula Fleming 1 Space Wallpaper

This cool space wallpaper shows ESO Very Large Telescope image of the planetary nebula Fleming 1 in the constellation of Centaurus (The Centaur). (Image: © ESO/H. Boffin)

This cool space wallpaper shows an ESO Very Large Telescope image of the planetary nebula Fleming 1 in the constellation of Centaurus (The Centaur). New observations suggest that a very rare pair of white dwarf stars lies at the heart of this object, with their orbital motions explaining the nebula's remarkably symmetric jet structures. Image released Nov. 8, 2012. Wallpapers Standard

