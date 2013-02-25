Trending

Planetary Nebula Fleming 1 Space Wallpaper
This cool space wallpaper shows ESO Very Large Telescope image of the planetary nebula Fleming 1 in the constellation of Centaurus (The Centaur).
(Image: © ESO/H. Boffin)

This cool space wallpaper shows an ESO Very Large Telescope image of the planetary nebula Fleming 1 in the constellation of Centaurus (The Centaur). New observations suggest that a very rare pair of white dwarf stars lies at the heart of this object, with their orbital motions explaining the nebula's remarkably symmetric jet structures. Image released Nov. 8, 2012.

