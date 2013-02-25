This cool space wallpaper shows an ESO Very Large Telescope image of the planetary nebula Fleming 1 in the constellation of Centaurus (The Centaur). New observations suggest that a very rare pair of white dwarf stars lies at the heart of this object, with their orbital motions explaining the nebula's remarkably symmetric jet structures. Image released Nov. 8, 2012.
Planetary Nebula Fleming 1 Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESO/H. Boffin)
