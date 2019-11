An inflatable model for a space station that was designed in 1961.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, a model of an inflatable space station concept with a solar power system collector in 1961. It was 24 feet in diameter with internal fabric bulkhead which could be separately pressurized in an emergency.

