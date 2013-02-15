Trending

Hot Interior of the Eskimo Nebula Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Hot interior of the Eskimo Nebula
The Eskimo Nebula, or NGC 2392, is located about 4000 light-years from Earth in the constellation of Gemini.
(Image: © ESA/NASA and M.A. Guerrero (IAA-CSIC))

This cool space wallpaper shows the Eskimo Nebula, or NGC 2392, located about 4000 light-years from Earth in the constellation of Gemini. Hot X-ray-emitting gas detected by ESA’s XMM-Newton reveals the Eskimo’s blue face shining at 2 million degrees Celsius. It is framed by complex shells of ejected stellar material and a fur-lined hood, seen in optical wavelengths by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope (red and green).

