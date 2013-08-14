Cosmic Toy Story: Buzz Lightyear in Space (Photos)

Buzz Lightyear Returns

NASA

Disney's space ranger Buzz Lightyear returned from space on Sept. 11, aboard space shuttle Discovery's STS-128 mission after 15 months aboard the International Space Station.

Buzz Lightyear at NASA

NASA/Steven Siceloff

Fictional spaceman Buzz Lightyear will make a real-life trip into space aboard space shuttle Discovery during STS-124. The toy astronaut will mark an educational partnership between NASA and Disney.

Disney's Space Ranger

NASA

Buzz Lightyear Sets Duration Record Aboard Space Station

Disney/NASA

Buzz Lightyear floats aboard the space shuttle Discovery after being launched in May 2008.

Buzz Aldrin Meets Buzz Lightyear

NASA

Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin gives "Toy Story" star Buzz Lightyear (in action figure form) the good news that he is cleared to launch on a NASA space shuttle mission to the International Space Station in 2008 in this still from a NASA video.

Disney Picks Buzz Lightyear Patch to Fly to Space Station

NASA

Buzz Lightyear floats aboard the International Space Station during his 468 day mission.

Buzz Lightyear With Fish in Bubble

NASA

Video screen capture of Buzz Lightyear on ISS with the fish that don’t require a fish bowl.

The Real Buzz

NASA

Apollo 11 moonwalker Buzz Aldrin warns a toy Buzz Lightyear headed for the International Space Station that he is, in fact, the "real" Buzz in this still from a NASA promotional video.

Buzz Lightyear With Astronauts

NASA

Video screen capture of Buzz Lightyear on orbit with fellow crewmembers Greg Chamitoff and Mike Fincke.

Disney's Buzz Lightyear, Wall-E Explore Space For NASA

Guests at the opening of Disneyland's Toy Story Mania watch astronaut Greg Chamitoff and Buzz Lightyear float aboard the International Space Station.

Buzz Lightyear at Air and Space Museum

Smithsonian/Mark Avino

John Lasseter, chief creative officer at Pixar Animation Studios and creator of Buzz Lightyear; Lori Garver, NASA deputy administrator and National Air and Space Museum director Jack Dailey hold the space-flown Buzz Lightyear action figure.