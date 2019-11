The bright core of the Tarantula Nebula with the cluster of hot stars. Note also the wisps of luminous gas extending as "legs" from the central area - this is how the nebula got its creepy name. Image released June 7, 2002. (Image: © ESO)

In this space wallpaper, the bright core of the Tarantula Nebula with the cluster of hot stars. Note also the wisps of luminous gas extending as "legs" from the central area - this is how the nebula got its creepy name. Image released June 7, 2002. Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200