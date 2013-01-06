Best Space Pictures of the Week - Jan. 6, 2013

Mars Rover Curiosity Finds Martian 'Flower' and Snake-Like Rock
New photos of Mars from NASA's Curiosity rover have sparked a buzz of discussion over an odd formation that some have dubbed a "flower" embedded in a Martian rock. The rover has also found a snake-like rock formation winding across the Red Planet's surface.
Whirling Southern Star Trails over ALMA
The antennas of the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) sit under the stars of the southern sky as they appear to whirl overhead. Babak Tafreshi took the long-exposure photograph on the Chajnantor Plateau in the Chilean Andes. When ALMA construction is completed in 2013, the telescope will possess 54 of these 12-meter diameter antennas, and twelve 7-meter antennas. Image released Dec. 31, 2012.
Quadrantid Meteor Shower Photos of 2013
Astrophotographer Sean Parker produced this image of Quandrantid meteors over Tucson, AZ, on Jan. 3, 2013.
Mars Meteorites: Pieces of the Red Planet on Earth (Photos)
The rear of the stone from the Tissint Martian meteorite is almost completely covered with a glossy black fusion crust.
Solar System Explored: Today's Deep-Space Spacecraft (Gallery)
Artist's rendering of NASA's Wind probe, which launched in 1994 to investigate the solar wind.
Space Station's Expedition 34 Mission in Photos
An upside Christmas tree decorates the International Space Station during the Expedition 34 mission in 2012 in this photo snapped by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield.
Crater on Huge Asteroid Vesta Gets 3D Treatment
A photo from NASA's Dawn spacecraft shows dark streaks of organic material radiating from a huge crater on the giant asteroid Vesta.
Giant Sun Eruption Could Swallow 20 Earths
A huge solar eruption from the sun on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31) was large enough to swallow 20 Earths. Still, the sun storm was only a minor solar event, scientists say.
Meet ALMA: Amazing Photos from Giant Radio Telescope
See photos of the Atacama Large Millimeter Array (ALMA), a huge collection of radio telescopes being built in the desert of Chile.
Moon and Jupiter Shine Over Hungarian Lake (Photo)
The moon and Jupiter appear to rest for a while over the thermal lake of Hévíz in Hungary.
NASA’s Z-1 Spacesuit: Buzz Lightyear’s Duds (Photos)
Planned for use by astronauts as they travel to new deep-space locations, the next generation suit will incorporate a number of technology advances to shorten preparation time, improve safety and boost astronaut capabilities during spacewalks and surface activities.