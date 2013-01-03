Quadrantid Meteor Shower Photos of 2013

2013 Quadrantid Meteors Over Tucson

Sean Parker

Astrophotographer Sean Parker produced this image of Quandrantid meteors over Tucson, AZ, on Jan. 3, 2013. He writes: "The boneyard [aircraft graveyard] is run by the [Davis-Monthan] Air Force base which requires clearance, and is surrounded by 10-foot barbed wire fences. But fortunately I have a Jeep and a tall tripod – so I drove around numerous spots looking for a place I could pull … close to the fence and take pictures from on top. And I found one."

Quadrantid Meteor Over Ohio (Video Image)

Astrophotographer John Chumack caught a Quandrantid meteor in this still image from a video taken in Dayton, OH, on Jan 3, 2013.

Quadrantid Meteor Over Ohio (Video Image) #2

Quadrantid Meteor Over Ohio (Video Image) #3

Quadrantid Meteor Over Ohio (Video Image) #4

2013 Quadrantid Meteor Over Missouri

Victor Rogus

Astrophotographer Victor Rogus sends in a photo of a Quadrantid meteor taken over Jadwin, MO, on Jan. 3, 2013.

2013 Quadrantid Meteor Over Connecticut

Scott Tully

Astrophotographer Scott Tully sends us a shot of a Quadrantid meteor taken over the northwest hills of Connecticut on January 3, 2012.

Quadrantid Meteor Over Ohio

John Chumack

Astrophotographer John Chumack sent in his photo of a Quadrantid meteor taken over his house in Dayton, OH, on Dec. 31, 2012.

Quadrantid 2013 Sky Map

The Quadrantid meteor shower should give skywatchers looking up at the Eastern sky (shown here) a good show when it peaks in the early hours of Thursday morning (Jan. 3) this week.

Quadrantid Meteor Shower 2013: Visibility Map

NASA Meteoroid Environments Office

This NASA map depicts the locations on Earth where the 2013 Quadrantid meteor shower will be visible in early January 2013. Green areas denote good viewing areas, yellow marks poor visibility and red denotes regions where the shower will likely not be visible.