NGC 3603 is a starburst region, which is a cosmic factory where stars form frantically from the nebula’s extended clouds of gas and dust as seen in this cool space wallpaper. Located 22,000 light-years away from the Sun, it is the closest region of this kind known in our galaxy, providing astronomers with a local test bed for studying the intense star formation processes, very common in other galaxies, but hard to observe in detail because of their large distance.
Stellar nursery NGC 3603 Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESO)
