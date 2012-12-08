Vote Now! Top Space Stories of the Week - Dec. 9, 2012

Most Distant Black Hole X-Ray Blast Discovered, Voyager 1 Spacecraft Enters New Realm and Five Reasons We May Live in a Multiverse

X-ray: NASA/CXC/NRC/C.Cheung et al; Optical: NASA/STScI; Radio: NSF/NRAO/VLA

Last week scientists discovered the most distant black hole x-ray blast, Voyager 1 spacecraft reached a new region at the edge of the solar system and five reasons we may live in a multiverse. See the top stories of the last week here.



FIRST STOP: Curiosity Rover Finds Organic Signal on Mars, But Not Definitive: NASA

Curiosity Rover Finds Organic Signal on Mars, But Not Definitive: NASA

NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

NASA Mars rover Curiosity has found hints, but no definitive discovery, of organic compounds on the Red Planet. [Full Story]

NEXT: Voyager 1 Spacecraft Enters New Realm at Solar System's Edge

Voyager 1 Spacecraft Enters New Realm at Solar System's Edge

NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA long-running Voyager 1 spacecraft has reached a new region at the edge of the solar system. [Full Story]

NEXT: NASA Needs Stronger Direction to Lead In Space: Report

NASA Needs Stronger Direction to Lead In Space: Report

NASA

The nonprofit Space Foundation has released a 76-page report outlining its ideas for maintaining U.S. leadership in space. [Full Story]

NEXT: Earth's Radiation Belts Surprisingly Dynamic, New Probes Find

Earth's Radiation Belts Surprisingly Dynamic, New Probes Find

NASA

The first science results from the Van Allen Belt probes, which launched in August to study Earth’s radiation belts. [Full Story]

NEXT: Astronauts Excited For First Yearlong Trip to International Space Station

Astronauts Excited For First Yearlong Trip to International Space Station

NASA

A NASA astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut are preparing to become the first spaceflyers to live for one year on the International Space Station. [Full Story]

NEXT: Most Distant Black Hole X-Ray Blast Discovered

Most Distant Black Hole X-Ray Blast Discovered

X-ray: NASA/CXC/NRC/C.Cheung et al; Optical: NASA/STScI; Radio: NSF/NRAO/VLA

The most distant X-ray jet ever observed has been discovered some 12.4 billion light years from Earth, giving astronomers a peek at the life of giant black holes not long after the Big Bang.[Full Story]

NEXT: Baby Star Caught in the Act of Growing

Baby Star Caught in the Act of Growing

Bill Saxton/NRAO

Scientists have discovered what appears to be a brand-new solar system caught in the act of forming around a baby star so young, it's only 300,000 years old. [Full Story]

NEXT: NASA to Launch New Mars Rover in 2020

NASA to Launch New Mars Rover in 2020

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Malin Space Science Systems

NASA will launch a new Mars rover in 2020, agency officials announced today (Dec. 4). [Full Story]

NEXT: Saturn Moon Enceladus Eyed for Sample-Return Mission

Saturn Moon Enceladus Eyed for Sample-Return Mission

Cassini Imaging Team, SSI, JPL, ESA, NASA

Researchers are developing a mission concept that would snag icy particles from the Saturn moon Enceladus and return them to Earth, where they could be analyzed for signs of life. [Full Story]

NEXT: Private Company Aims for Manned Moon Missions by 2020

Private Company Aims for Manned Moon Missions by 2020

The Golden Spike Company

A new spaceflight company announced plans for private manned spaceflights to the moon. [Full Story]

NEXT: Last Lunar Landing Launched 40 Years Ago