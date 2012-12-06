Trending

The Carina Nebula imaged by the VLT Survey Telescope Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

The Carina Nebula imaged by the VLT Survey Telescope
The spectacular star-forming Carina Nebula has been captured in great detail by the VLT Survey Telescope at ESO’s Paranal Observatory.
(Image: © ESO. Acknowledgement: VPHAS+ Consortium/Cambridge Astronomical Survey Unit)

The spectacular space wallpaper shows star-forming Carina Nebula which has been captured in great detail by the VLT Survey Telescope at ESO’s Paranal Observatory. This picture was taken with the help of Sebastián Piñera, President of Chile, during his visit to the observatory on 5 June 2012 and released on the occasion of the new telescope’s inauguration in Naples on 6 December 2012.

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.