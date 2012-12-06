The spectacular space wallpaper shows star-forming Carina Nebula which has been captured in great detail by the VLT Survey Telescope at ESO’s Paranal Observatory. This picture was taken with the help of Sebastián Piñera, President of Chile, during his visit to the observatory on 5 June 2012 and released on the occasion of the new telescope’s inauguration in Naples on 6 December 2012.
The Carina Nebula imaged by the VLT Survey Telescope Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESO. Acknowledgement: VPHAS+ Consortium/Cambridge Astronomical Survey Unit)
