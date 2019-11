The first stage of the Saturn V is seen at the Michould Facility.

In this historic photo from the U.S. space agency, the S-1C-8 (the first stage) of Saturn V is being lowered to a horizontal position at Michoud Assembly Facility (MAF) in January 1969. MAF manufactured the stages of the Saturn IB and V, including the S-1C stage.

