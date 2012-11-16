Leonid Meteor Shower of 2012 (Photos)

Leonid Meteor Shower 2012 Closeup: Mike Hankey

Night sky photographer Mike Hankey of Freeland, Md., captured this dazzling Leonid meteor on Nov. 17, 2012, during the peak of the annual Leonid meteor shower.

Leonid Meteor Shower 2012: Jason Hatfield

Jason Hatfield

Photographer Jason Hatfield ventured to a little-known spot at the Paint Mines just outside Colorado Springs, Colo., to capture this stunning view of a meteor during the peak of the 2012 Leonid meteor shower on Nov. 17 and 18.

Leonid Meteor Shower 2012: Scott Tully

Scott Tully

Photographer Scott Tully captured this view of a Leonid meteor over rural Connecticut before sunrise on Nov. 17, 2012, during the peak of the annual Leonid meteor shower.

Leonid Meteor Shower 2012: Marian Murdoch

Marian Murdoch

Night sky photographer Marian Murdoch captured this view of a Leonid meteor over the high desert of Ridgecrest, Calif., during the peak of the Leonid meteor shower of 2012 on Nov. 17 and 18. The glow in the distance is light pollution from the city of Trona, Calif.

Leonid Meteor Shower 2012: Christopher Lonske

Christopher Lonske

Skywatcher Christopher Lonske captured this photo of a Leonid meteor over his home in Maryville, Tennessee, during the peak of the 2012 Leonid meteor shower on Nov. 17 and 18.

Leonid Meteor Shower 2012: Mike Hankey

This full-frame view of a Leonid meteor was captured by astrophotographer Mike Hankey of Freeland, Md., before dawn on Nov. 17, 2012, during the peak of the annual Leonid meteor shower.

Early Leonid Meteors Caught On Camera

John Chumack www.galacticimages.com

This composite view of early 2012 Leonid meteors was captured by night sky photographer John Chumack of Dayton, Ohio, on Nov. 13, 2012.

Leonid Meteor Shower 2012: Marian Murdoch

Marian Murdoch

Early 2012 Leonid Meteors

This view of an early 2012 Leonid meteor shower display was captured by night sky photographer John Chumack of Dayton, Ohio, on Nov. 13, 2012.



Early 2012 Leonid Meteors

Leonid Meteor Shower 2012 Sky Map

StarDate.org

This sky map for the Leonid meteor shower of 2012 shows the location of the radiant (center) before dawn on Saturday, Nov. 17 - the peak viewing time.



