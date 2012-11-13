Total Solar Eclipse of 2012 (Photo Gallery)

Solar Eclipse Viewed From Northern Tip of Australia
A total solar eclipse was visible from the Northern tip of Australia on Nov. 13, 2012.
Light Halo Visible in Total Solar Eclipse
A total solar eclipse was visible from the Northern tip of Australia on Nov. 13, 2012 at 3:35 EST. The light halo visible around the edges of the moon is the sun's atmosphere, the corona.
Light Halo Visible as Clouds Surround Total Solar Eclipse
A total solar eclipse was visible from the Northern tip of Australia on Nov. 13, 2012 at 3:35 EST. The light halo visible around the edges of the moon is the sun's atmosphere, the corona.
Clouds Obscure Solar Eclipse
Clouds obscure the total solar eclipse on Nov. 13, 2012.
Clouds Partially Hide Solar Eclipse
Clouds partially hide the solar eclipse on Nov. 13, 2012.
Observer Views Solar Eclipse From Northern Tip of Australia
Observer from the Northern tip of Australia views the solar eclipse, Nov. 13, 2012 at 3:35 (EST)
Solar Eclipse Seen by NASA's Solar Dynamic Observatory
A total solar eclipse was visible from the northern tip of Australia on Nov. 13, 2012 at 3:35 EST. The light halo visible around the edges of the moon is the sun's atmosphere, the corona.
Solar Eclipse Over Palm Cove, Australia
The total solar eclipse of November 13-14,2012. The clouds cleared in time for observers at Palm Cove, Australia, to experience totality as the Moon totally obscured the Sun for around two minutes, revealing the Sun's bright corona.
Solar Eclipse From a Hot Air Balloon
SPACE.com reader Andrew Steel of Hot Air Balloon Cairns in Australia sent in this amazing photo of the eclipse taken on Nov. 13, 2012 (EST). He writes: "We had blue skies and great views of the full corona for the total solar eclipse from our hot air balloons." [See our full gallery.]
Eclipse Seen Over Cairns, Australia
SPACE.com reader Matt Burton sent in his photo of the solar eclipse taken from his backyard in Cairns, Australia, Nov. 13, 2012 (EST).
Eclipse From the "Very Tip of Australia"
SPACE.com reader John Devine sent in this photo of the eclipse taken from the "very tip of Australia," Nov. 13, 2012 (EST). He says he added color "as it looks cool."