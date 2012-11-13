Total Solar Eclipse of 2012 (Photo Gallery)

Solar Eclipse Viewed From Northern Tip of Australia

Romeo Durscher/NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

A total solar eclipse was visible from the Northern tip of Australia on Nov. 13, 2012.

Light Halo Visible in Total Solar Eclipse

Romeo Durscher/NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

A total solar eclipse was visible from the Northern tip of Australia on Nov. 13, 2012 at 3:35 EST. The light halo visible around the edges of the moon is the sun's atmosphere, the corona.

Light Halo Visible as Clouds Surround Total Solar Eclipse

meo Durscher/NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

Clouds Obscure Solar Eclipse

Romeo Durscher/NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

Clouds obscure the total solar eclipse on Nov. 13, 2012.

Clouds Partially Hide Solar Eclipse

Romeo Durscher/NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

Clouds partially hide the solar eclipse on Nov. 13, 2012.

Observer Views Solar Eclipse From Northern Tip of Australia

Romeo Durscher/NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

Observer from the Northern tip of Australia views the solar eclipse, Nov. 13, 2012 at 3:35 (EST)

Solar Eclipse Seen by NASA's Solar Dynamic Observatory

Courtesy of Romeo Durscher/NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

Solar Eclipse Over Palm Cove, Australia

Anik De Groof

The total solar eclipse of November 13-14,2012. The clouds cleared in time for observers at Palm Cove, Australia, to experience totality as the Moon totally obscured the Sun for around two minutes, revealing the Sun's bright corona.

Solar Eclipse From a Hot Air Balloon

Hot Air Balloon Cairns

SPACE.com reader Andrew Steel of Hot Air Balloon Cairns in Australia sent in this amazing photo of the eclipse taken on Nov. 13, 2012 (EST). He writes: "We had blue skies and great views of the full corona for the total solar eclipse from our hot air balloons." [See our full gallery.]

Eclipse Seen Over Cairns, Australia

Matt Burton

SPACE.com reader Matt Burton sent in his photo of the solar eclipse taken from his backyard in Cairns, Australia, Nov. 13, 2012 (EST).

Eclipse From the "Very Tip of Australia"

John Devine

SPACE.com reader John Devine sent in this photo of the eclipse taken from the "very tip of Australia," Nov. 13, 2012 (EST). He says he added color "as it looks cool."