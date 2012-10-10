Gallery: Amazing Nebula Photos From Chandra & Hubble

A Planetary Nebula Gallery Composite

X-ray: NASA/CXC/RIT/J.Kastner et al.; Optical: NASA/STScI

This gallery shows four planetary nebulas from the first systematic survey of such objects in the solar neighborhood made with NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory. The planetary nebulas shown here are NGC 6543, also known as the Cat's Eye, NGC 7662, NGC 7009 and NGC 6826.

X-ray Emission Image of Planetary Nebula Gallery

X-ray emission from Chandra is colored purple and optical emission.

Optical Emission of Planetary Nebula

Optical emission from the Hubble Space Telescope is colored red, green and blue.

The Cat's Eye Nebula or NGC 6543

X-ray: NASA/CXC/RIT/J.Kastner et al.; Optical: NASA/STScI

This image is NGC 6543 known as the Cat's Eye Nebula as it appears to the Chandra X-Ray Observatory and Hubble Telescope. A planetary nebula is a phase of stellar evolution that the sun should experience several billion years from now, when it expands to become a red giant and then sheds most of its outer layers, leaving behind a hot core that contracts to form a dense white dwarf star.

X-ray Image of NGC 6543

The diffuse X-ray emission of NGC 6543 is caused by shock waves as the wind collides with the ejected atmosphere.

Optical Images of NGC 6543

A wind from the hot core of NGC 6543 (aka the Cat's Eye) rams into the ejected atmosphere, creating the shell-like filamentary structures seen with optical telescopes.

Chandra Image of NGC 7662

This image is of planetary nebula NGC 7662 as seen with the Chandra X-Ray Observatory.

X-ray Image of NGC 7662

The diffuse X-ray emission of NGC 7662 is caused by shock waves as the wind collides with the ejected atmosphere.

Optical Image of NGC 7662

Optical emission of NGC 7662 from the Hubble Space Telescope is colored red, green and blue.

Planetary Nebula NGC 7009

This image is of planetary nebula NGC 7009.

X-ray Emission Image of NGC 7009

The diffuse X-ray emission of NGC 7009 is caused by shock waves as the wind collides with the ejected atmosphere.