Photos: Shuttle Endeavour Set for California Ferry Flight

Shuttle Endeavour's Last Ferry Flight

NASA/Dimitri Gerondidakis

Space shuttle Endeavour stands atop the Shuttle Carrier Aircraft ahead of its flight to Los Angeles in September 2012. Endeavour is destined to be displayed for public viewing at the California Science Center.

Shuttle Carrier Aircraft Backlit by Bright Sun

NASA/Kim Shiflett

The Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, or SCA, parks at the ramp area at NASA Kennedy Space Center’s Shuttle Landing Facility in Florida. The SCA touched down at 5:05 p.m. EDT to prepare for shuttle Endeavour’s ferry flight to the Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 17. Photo taken Sep. 11, 2012.

Shuttle Carrier Aircraft Aft Section

NASA/Kim Shiflett

The aft section of the Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, or SCA, that will take space shuttle Endeavour from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida to Los Angeles for public display. Photo taken Sep. 12, 2012.

Endeavour in Vehicle Assembly Building, High Angle

NASA/Kim Shiflett

Space shuttle Endeavour is readied for its move out of the Vehicle Assembly Building to the Mate-Demate Device, or MDD, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The MDD is located at the Shuttle Landing Facility at Kennedy. The shuttle will be lifted and connected to the top of NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft SCA, a modified 747 jetliner. The shuttle has been fitted with an aerodynamic tailcone for its flight aboard the SCA to Los Angeles where it will be placed on public display. Photo taken Sep. 14, 2012.

Endeavour and Night Reflection

NASA/Frankie Martin

Workers escort space shuttle Endeavour as it is towed to the Mate-Demate Device, or MDD, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida after being backed out of the Vehicle Assembly Building. The MDD is located at the Shuttle Landing Facility at Kennedy. The shuttle will be lifted and connected to the top of NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft SCA, a modified 747 jetliner. The shuttle has been fitted with an aerodynamic tailcone for its flight aboard the SCA to Los Angeles where it will be placed on public display. Photo taken Sep. 14, 2012.

Workers Watch Endeavour Being Towed

NASA/Kim Shiflett

Workers watch the arrival of space shuttle Endeavour at the Shuttle Landing Facility after the shuttle was towed from the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Endeavour was towed to the Mate-Demate Device, or MDD, where the shuttle will be lifted and connected to the top of NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft SCA, a modified 747 jetliner. The shuttle has been fitted with an aerodynamic tailcone for its flight aboard the SCA to Los Angeles where it will be placed on public display. Photo taken Sep. 14, 2012.

Endeavour Towed into Mate-Demate Device

NASA/Kim Shiflett

Workers watch as space shuttle Endeavour is towed into the Mate-Demate Device, or MDD, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The MDD will be used to lift and connect the shuttle to the top of NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft SCA, a modified 747 jetliner. The shuttle has been fitted with an aerodynamic tailcone for its flight aboard the SCA to Los Angeles where it will be placed on public display. The shuttle was towed from the Vehicle Assembly Building. Photo taken Sep. 14, 2012.

Shuttle Endeavour in Mate-Demate Device

NASA/Kim Shiflett

Space shuttle Endeavour is seen inside the Mate-Demate Device, or MDD, at the Shuttle Landing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, or SCA, is seen on the ramp. The SCA will carry Endeavour to Los Angeles where it will be placed on public display. Photo taken September 14, 2012.

Endeavour Lowered onto Shuttle Carrier Aircraft

NASA/ Kim Shiflett

Technicians watch as space shuttle Endeavour is lowered onto the Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, or SCA, at the Shuttle Landing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The SCA, a modified 747 jetliner, will fly Endeavour to Los Angeles where it will be placed on public display. Photo taken Sep. 14, 2012.

Shuttle Endeavour Attached to 747 for Last Time

Space shuttle Endeavour is “soft mated” to the Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA) inside the Mate-Demate Device at the Shuttle Landing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sept. 14, 2012. The operation is the last of its type for the space shuttle program era.

Shuttle Endeavour Prepared for Last Ferry Flight

The nose landing gear of space shuttle Endeavour is lifted during operations to raise the shuttle for securing to the Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA) on Sept. 14, 2012. The shuttle is inside the Mate-Demate Device at the Shuttle Landing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The carrier SCA will carry Endeavour to Los Angeles where it will be placed on public display.