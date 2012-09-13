This cool space wallpaper shows the bright, young star left of center gives NGC 1999 its brightness. Reflection nebulae do not emit light on their own. They shine because of a light source embedded within, like a street lamp illuminates fog. The gas and dust of the nebula is left over from the star's formation.
Reflection Nebula NGC 1999 in the Constellation Orion Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA and The Hubble Heritage Team (STScI) )
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.