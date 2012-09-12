Trending

The Pencil Nebula Space Wallpaper

The Pencil Nebula
The oddly shaped Pencil Nebula (NGC 2736) is pictured in this image from ESO’s La Silla Observatory in Chile.
(Image: © ESO)

The image was produced by the Wide Field Imager on the MPG/ESO 2.2-metre telescope at ESO's La Silla Observatory in Chile.

