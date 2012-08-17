Trending

Messier 83 - Central region Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Messier 83 - Central region 1920
This image shows the central region of a beautiful spiral galaxy, Messier 83.
(Image: © ESO)

This stunning space wallpaper shows the central region of a beautiful spiral galaxy, Messier 83, as observed with the FORS1 instrument at VLT ANTU. This galaxy is located in the southern constellation Hydra (The Water-Snake) and is also known as NGC 5236; the distance is about 15 million light-years. The spiral structure resembles that of the Milky Way Galaxy in which we live, but Messier 83 also possesses a bar-like structure at the centre.

