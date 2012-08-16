This amazing space wallpaper reveals the London Olympic Park including Olympic Stadium is visible towards the base of this Proba-1 High Resolution Camera image of East London, acquired on 11 August 2012. The 5-m resolution black and white image covers 25 sq km.
Aerial Shot of the London Olympic Park Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESA)
