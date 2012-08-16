Aerial Shot of the London Olympic Park Space Wallpaper

Trending

Aerial Shot of the London Olympic Park
The London Olympic Park including Olympic Stadium is visible towards the base of this Proba-1 High Resolution Camera image of East London, acquired on 11 August 2012.
This amazing space wallpaper reveals the London Olympic Park including Olympic Stadium is visible towards the base of this Proba-1 High Resolution Camera image of East London, acquired on 11 August 2012. The 5-m resolution black and white image covers 25 sq km.

