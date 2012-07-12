Photos: Solar Flares From Giant Sunspot AR1520

SDO Combined Views of the Solar Flare on July 12, 2012

NASA/SDO/AIA/HMI

This image combines two sets of observations of the sun at 10:45 AM EDT, July 12, 2012 from the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) to give an impression of what the sun looked like shortly before it unleashed an X-class flare beginning at 12:11 PM EDT.

X1.4 Class Solar Flare of July 12, 2012

NASA/SDO/AIA

This image from the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) shows the sun at 12:45 PM EDT on July 12, 2012 during an X1.4 class flare. The image is captured in the 304 Angstrom wavelength, which is typically colorized in red and shows temperatures in the 50,000 Kelvin range.

Sunspot 1520 Releases X1.4 Class Flare

NASA/SDO/AIA

An X1.4 class flare erupted from the center of the sun, peaking on July 12, 2012 at 12:52 PM EDT. It erupted from Active Region 1520 which rotated into view on July 6.

Sunspot 1520 Releases X1.4 Class Flare — Full Disk

NASA/SDO/AIA

Sunspots AR 1519, AR 1520 and AR 1521

NASA/SDO/HMI

This image taken by the Solar Dynamics Observatory's HMI instrument shows sunspot 1520 and it's regional neighbors, 1519 and 1520. Earth is shown to scale.

Sunspot AR 1520 Seen in Königswinter, Germany

Daniel Fischer

Astropnotographer Daniel Fischer took this photo of sunspot AR 1520 from his location in Königswinter, Germany, on July 12, 2012, about one hour before the solar flare erupted from it.

Sunspot AR 1520 Seen in Königswinter, Germany #2

Daniel Fischer

Sunspot AR 1520 Seen in Königswinter, Germany #3

Daniel Fischer

Sunspot AR 1520 Seen by Solar Dynamics Observatory

NASA/SDO (via Twitter @NASA_SDO)

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory saw sunspot AR 1520 before the solar flare erupted from it on July 12, 2012.

Sunspot AR 1520 Closeup

Sky watcher Alan Friedman took this photo of sunspot AR 1520 on July 11, 2012.

Sunspot AR 1520 Closeup #2

