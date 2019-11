Amazing Northern Lights Pictures: July 2012

Aurora over Lake Minnewanka, Banff National Park, Canada

Night sky watcher Paul Zizka caught the aurora on July 9, 2012, at Lake Minnewanka, Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada. He writes: "Yet another sleepless night spent at Lake Minnewanka last night. And it was worth it. Immediately after returning to Banff from an evening ascent of Narao Peaks, I noticed the data looked good for a light show so I hastily made my way to my favorite aurora watching spot, Lake Minnewanka. The aurora danced on and off for hours. Most of the time it was barely visible to the naked eye, but now and then Mother Nature would put on a show that was hard to miss. The displays ranged from a very interesting, long-lasting pink streak directly overhead to wild green curls and purple pillars to the north and east."

Jupiter, Venus and the Pleiades over Saint Cloud, MN

Doug Kiesling, "The Weather Paparazzi," took this shot of Jupiter, Venus, the Pleiades and a faint hint of aurora in the northeast skies over Saint Cloud, MN.

Jupiter, Venus and the Pleiades over Saint Cloud, MN #2

Doug Kiesling, "The Weather Paparazzi," took this shot of Jupiter, Venus, the Pleiades and a faint hint of aurora in the northeast skies over Saint Cloud, MN.

