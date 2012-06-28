Trending

Portrait of a Dramatic Stellar Crib Space Wallpaper

Portrait of a Dramatic Stellar Crib Tarantula Nebula
One square degree image of the Tarantula Nebula and its surroundings.
(Image: © ESO/R. Fosbury (ST-ECF))

In this space wallpaper, one square degree image of the Tarantula Nebula and its surroundings. The spidery nebula is seen in the upper-centre of the image. Slightly to the lower-right, a web of filaments harbours the famous supernova SN 1987A (see below). Many other reddish nebulae are visible in the image, as well as a cluster of young stars on the left, known as NGC 2100.

