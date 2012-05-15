Omega Centauri Shines Over Dark Forest in Skywatcher Photo

Omega Centauri, also known as NGC 5139, is the brightest and largest known globular cluster in the Milky Way.

Omega Centauri, the brightest and largest known globular cluster in the Milky Way, shines brightly over a dark forest in this skywatching photo.

Tunc Tezel of The World at Night shot this stunning single-exposure telephoto image on March 21 from Mount Uludag, Turkey.

The cluster is located more than 15,000 light-years away in the constellation Centaurus. It’s one of the brightest objects in the night sky and easily visible with the naked eye. The numerous stars in the center cause it to appear as bright as the full moon.

