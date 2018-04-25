Amazing Saturn Photos From NASA's Cassini Orbiter

Saturn: A New Look

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

NASA's Cassini spacecraft has been snapping amazing photos of Saturn and its moons from 2004 to 2017. See some of Cassini's latest spectacular photos of the Saturn system here. SHOWN HERE: This image of Saturn, taken by the Cassini probe on Feb. 26, 2016. The spacecraft captured this image from roughly 1.7 million miles, at 16 degrees above the ring plane using its wide-angle camera. The image reveals the planet’s odd hexagonal cloud pattern around the north pole. Read the full story behind this photo here.

Saturn's rings on Aug. 22, 2009

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

NASA's Cassini spacecraft captured this view of Saturn's rings on Aug. 22, 2009.

Behold: Saturn

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

An image of Saturn, taken by the Cassini probe on Feb. 19, 2016. The spacecraft captured this image from roughly 1.2 million miles, at 7 degrees above the ring plane using its wide-angle camera. The moon Dione can be seen in the lower left of the image. Read the full story here.

Saturn's Dark Side

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

Saturn's dark side looms large in this image taken by the Cassini spacecraft in January 2015. Barely visible in the bottom-left corner is Tethys, one of Saturn's moons. The rings of Saturn are a dazzling accessory in this image from Cassini. Read the full story behind the photo.

Hexagon on Saturn

NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI/Hampton University

Hexagon observations made by Cassini in 2012, taken in wavelengths ranging from UV to IR.

Translucent Rings

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

An image captured by the Cassini spacecraft shows the streaks of material that make up the planet's rings.

Saturn's Rings Edge On

: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

This image from the Cassini space probe shows Saturn's rings edge-on. Many details of the rings can be seen in the shadow they cast on the body of the planet.

Saturn and Enceladus

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

A close-up of the gas giant Saturn and the pint-sized moon Enceladus (lower left corner).

Saturn's Clouds by the Cassini-Huygens Mission

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

NASA's Cassini spacecraft is has been orbiting Saturn since 2004 and captured spectacular views of the planet's rings and moons. Here: Read the Full Story Here.



Cassini View of Rings and 3 Saturn Moons

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

The Saturnian moons of Titan, Hyperion and Prometheus are visible just beyond the planet's trademark rings in a photo captured on July 14, 2014 and released on Sept. 22. Read the full story.

Cassini's Image of Uranus

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

This view from NASA's Cassini spacecraft features a blue planet, but unlike the view from July 19, 2013, that featured Earth, this blue orb is Uranus, imaged by Cassini for the first time. Image released May 1, 2014. [Read the Full Story Behind this Photo Here]