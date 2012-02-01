Photos: NASA's Last Mission to the Hubble Space Telescope

NASA Astronauts Detail Final Hubble Servicing Mission

The crew of NASA's fifth and final Hubble Space Telescope servicing mission. From left to right: Megan McArthur, Michael Good, Gregory C. Johnson, Scott Altman, John Grunsfeld, Michael Massimino and Andrew Feustel.

Shuttle Astronauts Close in on Hubble Telescope

NASA.

This image depicts space shuttle Atlantis capturing the Hubble Space Telescope during the STS-125 mission in May 2009.

Astronaut Saves Shea Stadium Home Plate

NASA

Astronauts Mike Massimino (right) and Mike Good, STS-125 mission specialists, with home plate from New York City's Shea Stadium during a break from their training in the JSC Neutral Buoyancy Lab. Massimino brought the plate aboard the Space Shuttle Atlantis for the trip to Hubble.

Pieces Coming Together for Next Space Shuttle Launch

NASA/Jack Pfaller.

The external tank for space shuttle Atlantis is lowered between the solid rocket boosters for mating on the mobile launcher platform in preparations for the October 2008 launch to the Hubble Space Telescope.

NASA Closes Florida Spaceport for Tropical Storm Fay

NASA/Jack Pfaller.

Technicians working at NASA's Kennedy Space Center maneuver a protective cover over a Fine Guidance Sensor destined for the Hubble Space Telescope. Astronauts will install the upgraded pointing instrument during STS-125.

Stuck Pin Delays Shuttle's Trek to Launch Pad

NASA/Dimitri Gerondidakis

In the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, space shuttle Atlantis is moved across the I-beam toward the waiting external fuel tank and twin solid rocket boosters in high bay 3 on Aug. 23, 2008.

NASA Cleans Up Cargo for Hubble Shuttle Flight

Kim Shiflett.

Space shuttle Atlantis comes to a stop on the top of Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center after more than a 6-hour journey from the VAB on Sept. 4, 2008. The shuttle is due for an October 2008 launch to the Hubble Space Telescope.

Hubble Astronauts Set for Practice Countdown

NASA/Kim Shiflett

The STS-125 crew members prepare to speak to the media at the Shuttle Landing Facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after arriving in T-38 jets for Terminal Countdown Demonstration Test, or TCDT, activities. From left are, mission specialist Megan McArthur, pilot Gregory C. Johnson, mission specialist Mike Massimino, commander Scott Altman, and mission specialists Andrew Feustel, John Grunsfeld and Michael Good.

NASA Delays Shuttle Mission to Hubble

NASA/Troy Cryder

Clouds serve as a backdrop to frame space shuttle Atlantis (foreground) on Launch Pad A and Endeavour on Launch Pad B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. For the first time since July 2001, two shuttles are on the launch pads at the same time at the center.

Hubble-Saving Space Shuttle Moves to Launch Pad

NASA TV

Space shuttle Atlantis nears Launch Pad 39A on March 31, 2009 in preparation for the STS-125 mission to service the Hubble Space Telescope. Launch is set for May 12.

Hubble-Bound Astronauts Prepare

NASA/Amanda Diller.

STS-125 Mission Specialist Mike Massimino is helped by a suit technician to don a harness over his launch and entry suit before entering space shuttle Atlantis for a simulated launch countdown.