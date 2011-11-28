Photos: Amazing Views of November 2011 Solar Eclipse

Solar Eclipse from New Zealand - Nov. 25, 2011

James Tse

James Tse snapped this stunning photo of the partial solar eclipse on Nov. 25, 2011 from New Zealand.

Partial Solar Eclipse From Christchurch, New Zealand - Nov. 25

Tom Loten

This photo was taken by skywatcher Tom Loten, from Christchurch, New Zealand on Nov. 25, 2011.

Partial Solar Eclipse - Nov. 25, 2011

Terre Maize-Nicholson

Skywatcher Terre Maize-Nicholson captured this view of the obscured sun during the partial solar eclipse on Nov. 25, 2011. Nicholson and her husband saw the eclipse from Otaki Beach in New Zealand.

Nov. 25 Partial Solar Eclipse

Mike Nicholson

Skywatcher Mike Nicholson took this photo of the Nov. 25 partial solar eclipse from Otaki Beach, New Zealand.

