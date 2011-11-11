Trending

THAAD Test Flight Space Wallpaper

By Tech 

THAAD Missile Test 2011
A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is launched during the system's first operational test at 1:56 a.m. EDT Oct. 5, 2011, at the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kauai, Hawaii. The test was conducted by the Ballistic Missile Defense System Operational Test Agency with the support of the U.S. Missile Defense Agency. During the test the THAAD system engaged and simultaneously intercepted two ballistic missile targets.
(Image: © Missile Defense Agency/U.S. Department of Defense)

This space wallpaper captures the launch of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor from the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kauai, Hawaii on October 5, 2011. THAAD is a mobile interceptor missile designed to intercept short to medium range ballistic missiles inside or just outside the earth’s atmosphere.

