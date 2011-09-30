NASA Science Chief Steps Down

Dr. Ed Weiler, associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters, speaks, Wednesday evening, Sept. 9, 2009, during a celebration of the Hubble Legacy at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington

WASHINGTON — Edward Weiler, NASA associate administrator for science, is stepping down effective today (Sept. 30), the U.S. space agency announced this week.

Weiler, a 32-year NASA veteran will be replaced on an acting basis by his deputy, Chuck Gay. NASA announced Weiler's departure on Tuesday (Sept. 27).

Weiler joined NASA in 1979 as chief scientist for the Hubble Space Telescope. He led the agency's Space Science Enterprise from 1998 to 2004 and served as director of the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., from 2004 until 2008 when he was recalled to NASA headquarters here to run the Science Mission Directorate, a $5 billion portfolio comprising astrophysics, Earth science, heliophysics and planetary science.

"Ed leaves an enduring legacy of pride and success that forever will remain a part of NASA's science history," NASA Administrator Charles Bolden said in a statement. "His leadership helped inspire the public with each new scientific discovery, and enabled NASA to move forward with new capabilities to continue to explore our solar system and beyond."

