The bright sun, a portion of the International Space Station and Earth's horizon are featured in this space wallpaper photographed during the STS-134 mission's fourth spacewalk in May 2011. The image was taken using a fish-eye lens attached to an electronic still camera.
The Brightness of the Sun Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA)
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.