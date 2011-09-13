The Brightness of the Sun Space Wallpaper

Trending

The bright sun, a portion of the International Space Station and Earth's horizon are featured in this image photographed during the STS-134 mission's fourth spacewalk in May 2011. The image was taken using a fish-eye lens attached to an electronic still camera.
(Image: © NASA)

